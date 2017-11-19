Arsenal were rampant in their victory against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez were on the score sheet while Mesut Ozil was named man of the match. Arsene Wenger's men have gained momentum in the Premier League table after their sensational win against Mauricio Pochettino's men.

It was a drizzly day at Emirates on Saturday and there were undoubted nerves among players ahead of the clash. Arsenal players started strongly and chased the ball relentlessly from the beginning. The hosts kept the visiting defenders on toes and shut out any attacking opportunities by Tottenham’s attackers. It was in the 36th minute of the game when Alexis Sanchez won a free kick and the opening goal came. Mesut Ozil curled a beautiful ball in the box and his compatriot Shkodran Mustafi rose to the occasion and buried the ball into the net with a powerful header at the far post. Arsenal’s lead was doubled in the 41st minute when Alexis Sanchez roared inside the box and scored past a hapless Hugo Lloris.

Arsenal played some beautiful football in the first half and they smothered Tottenham’s game in the second half as well. Wenger’s men missed a host of chances in front of goal with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil failing to capitalise on more than a couple of opportunities. The only promising chance for Pochettino’s men came through Son Heung-min, which he blasted far from the goal. Harry Kane was cut out a frustrated figure in the North London derby as he was fed scraps throughout the game by his midfielders while he was restricted to long range shots by a solid Arsenal defence. Mesut Ozil was named Man of the Match for his sensational performance.