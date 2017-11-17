Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has warned the upstaged Australian ahead of the Ashes 2017, James Anderson and Stuart Broad can be the difference for England on the pitch as per Warne. He has also made it clear that the two teams might largely differ on paper but England's potential in longer formats can never be undermined.

As England and Australia gear up for the fiercest Test cricket battle at the Ashes, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has determined which two lethal English bowlers would be of trouble to the Aussies. England has been in impressive form this season with two successive series triumphs against South Africa and West Indies. England won the Test series against West Indies 2-1 with some elegant batting performances from skipper Joe Root and Alistair Cook. While Root scored a brilliant 268 runs in 3 games, Cook plundered 304 runs to finish as the top scorer. However, against the stern Australian side which is full of batting firepower, it will be up to English bowlers to spell the swing magic and floor the Aussies.

Shane Warne perhaps knows what England needs and who can deliver it for them, As per one of the most successful Ashes bowler, old horses James Anderson and Stuart Broad will have to shoulder the responsibility of the England bowling attack. For Anderson, Warne reckons it will be his last Ashes series and he will look forward to getting all things in places for one last time. Though it will be a daunting task for the Englishmen to floor Australians in their own backyard, Warne believes England’s potential is flair and the team is capable of pulling of extraordinary feats. “One real positive for Root’s team is a lot of them are first-time Ashes tourists so everything is exciting. They are up for a challenge. However, it is two old hands who could be the key for England,” Warne told the Metro.

“Anderson has struggled with the Kookaburra ball and in the Ashes generally. But watching him over the English summer I think he’s bowling better than ever. At 35, this will be his last Ashes series a player and he will be desperate to ride past failures. His partner in crime, Broad, has also struggled here but he too has been in super form and, importantly, he’s got his pace back. They form a wonderful opening bowling partnership,” he added.

No doubt James Anderson will be England’s best bet to lead the attack, he has struggled in the Ashes in past but has significantly improved and is rearing to make his experience count in the upcoming battle. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and co who have a strong side on paper but nothing to show for that as they have played only a 2-match Test series against Bangladesh where they had to earn a hard-fought draw.