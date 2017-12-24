Famously known for taking jibes at Indian cricketers on social media and getting irked by the wraith of the Men in Blue fans in return, Australian cricket writer Dennis Freedman’s recent tweet escalated into a heated altercation among the India-Pakistan fans on social media. Dennis Freedman tweeted a fan-made funny meme of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma when they met Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi for their pre-wedding reception ceremony in Delhi.While the actual image had Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with PM Narendra Modi receiving the invitation for the couple’s wedding reception in New Delhi, the shared photo by Dennis had a western toilet which replaced the wedding card.

Although the not so hilarious meme was not a result of Dennis’ flushed thoughts or gritty aptitude, the photo was still bashed and retaliated strongly with explicit comments by the Indian fans in their reply. Little did that Dennis knew that his pun intended meme will stage another irrelevant thrash talking episode between cricket fanatics of arch rivals India and Pakistan. As soon as Dennis shared the insulting tweet from his social media handle, a user named wajeeha Youn@s tweeted: “best wedding gift for Indians”.

In response to that, another user named @gps374 dropped a news link of UN story which highlighted that more than 40 million people living in Pakistan do not have access to a toilet. While one user tried fixing things by replacing PM Modi with the Australian journalist, another revealed Dennis in his real avatar. The Australian cricket writer Dennis is no stranger in weaving controversies among the Indian cricket fanatics. Earlier, Dennis tried insulting Team India when a photo of the Men in Blue cleaning the stands of the Eden Gardens (As part of PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan) became the talking pint on the internet.

Here’s what Dennis Freedman tweeted: