Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in the El Clasico with the help of goals from Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Alexis Vidal to take a comfortable 14 points lead from their fierce rivals. Zidane's men had their chances in the first half but failed to convert the opportunities and were absolutely outclassed in the second half. Here are five things we learned from Barcelona's 3-0 thumping of Real.

FC Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season 3-0. Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Roberto were all sensational for the Catalans as they took a formidable 9 points lead on top of the La Liga table. Meanwhile, Real’s title defence faced a huge jolt with the Los Blancos sitting 14 points adrift the league leaders at the number 4 spot. The game went from an evenly contested first half to a Barcelona showdown in the second with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Alexis Vidal all scoring a goal each.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde registered his first ever El Clasico win since taking charge at the Camp Nou and proved his credentials as a top manager. Real Madrid had their chances in the first half but both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema wasted opportunities. Coming into the second half, Barca started with the intent to kill it and Suarez put the first dent in the 54th minute with a brilliant finish off an accurate pass by Roberto. Messi was gifted a penalty with Dani Carvajal getting sent off for a shocking handball when he tried to attempt a save in a bid to stop Barca getting a double lead. The Argentine superstar graced the penalty reward and slotted home the second for his side. Real’s desperate attempts were then kept at bay by Barcelona as they resorted to comfortable tiki-taka while retaining possession. Alexis Vidal planted the last nail in the coffin when Messi crafted a genius assist for the right back to floor Keylor Navas one last time in the biggest football battle of the season.

5 talking points from the first El Clasico of the season.

1) Real Madrid’s title defence is all but over

The Los Blancos sit 14 points adrift table-toppers Barcelona who are enjoying an unbeaten run. Thanks to Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta’s phenomenal forms. La Liga is halfway through and Real’s form is a big worry for both Zidane and Perez. The European contention doesn’t look great either after being drawn against PSG in the last 16, Real couldn’t have expected things to get worse than this.

2) Neymar is no more at Barcelona and fans don’t miss him anymore

We’ve seen the player of this generation at his prime and he goes by the name of Lionel Messi. If there was one man at Football club Barcelona who could have ensured that the club gets over Neymar and plot a strong title challenge it had to be the Argentine talisman and he has perfected the job in every way possible. His character on the pitch on Saturday against arch-rivals Real Madrid was enough to tell that he is already aiming to bring back the La Liga title home. It will perhaps be too early to mention this but Messi is leading the Ballon d’Or race already. Expect fireworks at the upcoming World Cup.

3) Ronaldo needs to fire in Spain too

The Ballon d’Or holder Cristiano Ronaldo has embraced one of his worst starts to the season this year in the La Liga. He once again failed to find the back of the net and was lost in the majority of the second half. Ronaldo created a few exciting moments, however he failed to capitalise on them and that missed shot in the early minutes was a clear indication that age has got the better of him. Though, it will be unfair to put him under the scanner only halfway through the competition but it seems like it will be too late before he realises that his side have no potential trophy targets as the season progresses.

4) Real Madrid pressure too much for Benzema

Benzema has been with the reigning European champions for years now but he hasn’t been able to prove his credentials yet. The man is arguably one of the most experienced strikers in world football currently but the pressure to lead a quality line of a club of Real Madrid’s stature has taken a toll on him. He missed a couple of great opportunities in the El Clasico which could have made a significant difference for Real in the first half. His performance was abysmal enough for the Madridistas to remember Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez who could have blown the Clasico open with their poaching skills.

5) Ernesto Valverde has let his men do the talking

The pressure to boss a Barcelona or a Real Madrid side in your first ever El Clasico game is a daunting task in itself but Valverde has made it clear he knows how to win big games. In his very first season in charge of Barca, he had a fall out with club superstar Neymar and saw him leave bitterly. Valverde didn’t give up and boosted confidence in his squad after collecting them together. The highlight of his genius has been one man, the Brazilian ace Paulinho who has been absolutely stunning in his role. He has filled the left void by Neymar and has steered the Barca midfield alongside veteran Andres Iniesta.