According to the latest Spanish reports, Manchester United-bound Antoine Griezmann is likely to join Barcelona as coach Ernesto Valverde is eager to sign an attacking household name in the absence of Ousmane Dembélé, who came as the replacement of Brazilian star Neymar and is expected to be sidelined for months.

It seems like Jose Mourinho’s dream signing of Antoine Griezmann for Manchester United might remain a dream as La Liga giants Barcelona have turned out to be the dark horse in the race of signing the Atletico Madrid ace midfielder despite penning down a contract extension with the Madrid outfit. According to the latest reports, Velverade’s Barcelona have agreed personal terms with French international and if things continue to escalate as per Barca’s motives, Antoine Griezmann is expected to land in Barcelona. Griezmann topped the list of Mourinho’s future signings in the summer transfer window but things turned upside down when the former Real Sociedad player ended up signing a contract extension with Atletico Madrid while the Red Devils introduced their ‘Plan B’ by acquiring Lukaku from Everton.

While Simeone’s Atleti were debarred from signing new players, Greizemann on the other retained his release clause in a new deal which was worth €100millions. With the new release clause, Barcelona are looking to seize this opportunity with a lucrative offer for Greizmann as they are eager to fill the void left by Brazilian star Neymar. According to Mundo Deportivo, the French striker has agreed terms ‘in principle’ with Barcelona, who will be using the pace of Antoine on the left flank in Dembele’s absence. In nine La Liga appearances, Greizemann has been able to get his name on the score sheet only twice this season.

While the new season at the newly built Wanda Metropolitano hasn’t been fruitful for Greizemann he will be looking to change his luck by switching into Barcelona colours along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, a duo which can easily riot over any opposition. Velverade will be looking to reduce the burden Lionel Messi is carrying on his shoulders with the signing of Antoine Greizmann.