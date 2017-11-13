Soon, BCCI commentators will no longer be able to write columns and appear on sponsored award programmes. "As per the Lodha Committee guidelines on conflict of interest, those employed with the BCCI can't have another source of income. We've become very strict with conflict of interest issues - recently, a physiotherapist with the Indian women's team had to quit her job because her brother is an official with a state association. The CoA will have a look at their contracts, but the final call on this issue will be taken by a Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman, as and when he's appointed by the apex court," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentators might soon be barred from writing columns if the Lodha’s Committee’s recommendations regarding conflict of interest come into effect, a report in Times of India revealed. The board had earlier asked former cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar to close his player management agency as it conflicted with his role as a commentator. Now, Gavaskar and his fellow commentators might have to make a choice between commentating and writing opinion columns.

“As per the Lodha Committee guidelines on conflict of interest, those employed with the BCCI can’t have another source of income. We’ve become very strict with conflict of interest issues – recently, a physiotherapist with the Indian women’s team had to quit her job because her brother is an official with a state association. The CoA will have a look at their contracts, but the final call on this issue will be taken by a Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman, as and when he’s appointed by the apex court,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

Apart from Gavaskar, former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik and Hasha Bhogle too write sponsored columns for the newspapers. The report further added that the ruling would not apply to Hindi commentators presently in contract with Star Sports, which means that likes of Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman can continue with writing columns. The board will now forward the conflict-of-interest disclosure forms to the national selectors.

Earlier, MV Sridhar had to quit his post as GM Cricket Operations of BCCI in view of the conflict of interest issue. Mr Sridhar who passed away recently owned cricket clubs in Hyderabad and failed to disclose his income.

The board and Lodha committee were earlier at loggerheads with each other since BCCI had failed to implement the measures suggested by it in totality.