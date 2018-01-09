The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed Baroda state association to not to pick former Indian international all-rounder Yusuf Pathan after he failed the dope test. The Indian all-arounder will be taking part in the Indian Premium League (IPL) 2018 players' auction.Yusuf Pathan consumed a medicine named Brozeet which has Terbutaline which is a banned substance.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed Baroda state association to not to pick former Indian international all-rounder Yusuf Pathan after he failed the dope test. Yusuf has failed a dope test during a tournament last season. He has played only one Ranji Trophy game for Baroda this season that too in October. He played against Andhra where he scored four runs and went wicket-less. Yusuf Pathan was tested positive for a banned substance Terbutaline during the tournament last year. Since the ban will continue till January 14, the player will be available for the Indian Premium League (IPL) player’s auction as not retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) anymore.

According to a report published in a leading daily, Pathan, who played just one Ranji Trophy game for Baroda last season, “consumed a medicine named Brozeet which has Terbutaline in it. While Terbutaline is a banned substance, a player is allowed to take it if he has taken prior permission, neither Pathan nor the team doctor took prior permission,” says the report. Pathan is now the second Indian cricketer to be tested positive after Delhi bowler Pradeep Sangwan who faced an 18-month ban after he was tested positive in a dope test.

Recently, BCCI is under a huge pressure from Indian government’s anti-doping agency, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to conduct the test on Indian cricketers. On the other hand, BCCi has made it clear that it will look forward to the matter and suggested NADA to not conduct the tests on Indian cricketers. Pathan has played 57 ODIs and 22 T20 Internationals for India. His last international appearance was against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2012.

Right after the statement from the BCCI, Yusuf Pathan thanked the board for letting him plead his case in a ‘fair and reasonable manner’. Pathan tweeted, “I wish to thank the @BCCI for allowing me to plead my case in a fair and reasonable manner.”