Flamboyant Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is reportedly going to start new innings in life with fiancee Nupur Nagar. The couple who had got engaged in October this year is reportedly set to tie the knot on November 23. Indian cricket team and other BCCI staff members including the couple's close friends will grace the wedding reception.

India’s leading pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Nupur Nagar in late November. The couple which is now together for quite some time got engaged recently in Greater Noida, Bhuvi took to social media and posted a few pictures of the ceremony on social media. Now the couple is looking forward to further strengthen the bond and convert it into a permanent one. Bhuvneshwar for years has now been a part of the strong Indian bowling attack where he is supported by Bumrah, but now the effective pacer from Uttar Pradesh will strike a new partnership in life with Nupur Nagar.

As per reports, Bhuvneshwar and Nupur will get married in a private ceremony in Meerut on November 23. The marriage will be attended by the families and a few close friends of the couple. The marriage ceremony will be followed by two reception ceremonies on November 26 and November 30 in Bulandshahr and Delhi respectively. The first reception in Bhuvi’s hometown will be majorly for family and guests while the Delhi reception is set to feature the Indian cricket team stars and other BCCI members.

“The wedding will take place in Meerut which will be attended by family and close friends, but we want Bhuvneshwar’s teammates and members of the Board (BCCI) to also take part in celebrations, which is why we will have a reception in Delhi for them. We are sure everybody will attend it because the entire team will be in Delhi from November 30 for Sri Lanka series,” Bhuvneshwar’s father Kiran Pal Singh told India Times.

The whole Indian Test squad including skipper Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri and others will be present in Delhi for the 3rd Test encounter against Sri Lanka and are expected to grace the wedding reception. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina can also show up at the grand affair. The Delhi receptions as per Bhuvneshwar’s family will be specially organised for the members of the Indian team.

Earlier in May this year, Bhuvi had posted a half cut picture of him with Nupur on a dinner date and had later announced their relationship by revealing the full picture on October 3. The couple later got engaged on October 5.

Dinner date 😊 full pic soon 😉 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on May 10, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

Here’s the better half of the picture @nupurnagar 😊😍 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

Rewinding and going back to the happy memories, inspires me to fast forward and dream about the amazing future that lies ahead.. @nupurnagar 💍💍 A post shared by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@imbhuvi) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Bhuvneshwar has been picked alongside Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami to lead India’s bowling against Sri Lanka in the 3 match Test series. The series will kick off from November 16th, the first Test match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Followed by second Test encounter at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, and the third game at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.