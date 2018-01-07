It was unbelievable when Real Madrid paid 94 million euros for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009 but today, an outlay more than 100 million euros to secure a footballer has become a new order. It won't be long when players will be sold for billion euros in football.

When Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for a then world record sum of 94 million euros, the transfer amount was supposed to stay for a long time and it did till Real Madrid again broke that record four years later when they signed Gareth Bale from Tottenham for 100 million euros. The football transfer market has gone crazy ever since then as a number of high-profile transfers have taken place in the last year alone.

The most recent player transfer to register in the record books is of Philippe Coutinho. The services of the Brazilian were secured by Barcelona from Liverpool for a whopping amount of 160 million euros. But keeping in consideration the volatility of the current football market, Coutinho deservedly justifies that fee. He has been leading the mantle of Liverpool since his arrival at the Anfield and has bailed them out on multiple occasions with his phenomenal footballing skills.

However, what took everyone by surprise was when Barcelona shelled out a staggering amount of more than 100 million euros on a 20-year-old – Ousmane Dembele – to replace him with their world-record sale of Neymar which stands at 222 million euros. Dembele had only played two productive years in his entire professional career before he made his move away from Borussia Dortmund and now Barcelona is losing money on him everyday as the winger has spent most of his time on the treatment table since his transfer to the Catalunya.

Paul Pogba moved back to Manchester United from Juventus for 105 million euros and he is still to prove his worth to that large outlay. But when we talk about the most expensive player in the history of football, Neymar definitely puts the 222 million euros to justice with his superstardom, incredible skills and remarkable goal-scoring rate. It won’t come as a surprise if he, along with his superstar teammates, leads Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League glory in the near future.

The point is that for every Cristiano Ronaldo there is a Kaka out there. No signing comes with a cent percent success guarantee but the outrageous sums of money used in football today is probably the new order. Neymar, Dembele, Mbappe and Coutinho’s sales are just the beginning of what is to come in the future. It won’t be long when bids worth billion euros will be made on footballers.