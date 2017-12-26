Football after holidays, a scenario which has always produced blockbuster of matches in the Premier League over the years and this year it promises the same much-intriguing clashes. While Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will face Swansea City, Mauricio Pochtinho Tottenham Hotspur are lined up against Southampton. Let’s roll back time and take a look at the best of clashes the English Premier League produced on Boxing Day!

Boxing Day, a holiday which is celebrated on the day after the auspicious festival of Christmas. Since the term has been coined in the United Kingdom, the Boxing Day has never failed to disappoint the football fanatics, especially in the Premier League. Football after holidays, a scenario which has always produced a blockbuster of matches in the Premier League over the years and this year it promises the same much-intriguing clashes. While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Swansea City, Mauricio Pochtinho Tottenham Hotspur are lined up against Southampton.

Second-placed Manchester United will host seventh-placed Burnley and Premier League holders Chelsea will welcome Brighton and Hove Albion after a goalless draw at Goodison against Everton. A time where football juggernauts like Real-Barca in La Liga, Bayern-Dortmund in Bundesliga are busy on their Christmas vacations, Boxing Day on English soil provides sufficient football actions for all fans during the festive season. With everything said and done, let’s roll back time and take a look at the best of clashes the English Premier League has staged over the years.

Manchester City 5-1 Hull City (2008)

While if you might think it was Robinho and Felipe Caicedo goals that highlighted Manchester City’s 5-1 thrashing when they faced Hull City in 2008, you’re mistaken. It was then Hull manager Phil Brown, who is famously known for his speech while tried to back his boys at half time. Brown refused to take his team inside the tunnel and delivered his team talk in front 5,000 bemused spectators at Manchester Stadium.

Aston Villa 2-2 Arsenal (2008)

Arsene Wenger’s witnessed a far better side than his Arsenal in the first half of the game. Denilson grabbed the opening goal along with Emmanuel Eboué getting another one for the Gunners leaving Villa unlucky with just three strikes on goal. In the second hal, tables were turned for the Gunners with the game ending in a 2-2 draw.

Manchester United 4-3 Newcastle (2012)

Before becoming the mastermind in Newcastle United’s impressive season success by ending in top four, Alen Pardew almost ended up on level terms with the Red Devils. Here’s what happened.