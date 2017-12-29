The three times FIFA World player of the year Ronaldo slammed Barcelona for the unfair treatment of Brazil internationals. The veteran striker who spent a season with Barcelona during 1995-1996 said that he felt more welcomed by the Real Madrid fans who respected his talent. His harsh words for Barca can leave a stern impact on Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho who is desperate to secure a move to the Camp Nou.

Over the years, football club Barcelona has seen several Brazilian talents grace the Camp Nou. Some of them have endured a legend status amongst the fans for their immense contribution towards the club. The likes of Ronaldinho, Romario and Neymar are still adored for their fruitful stints with the Catalan giants. Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo also spent a year with Barcelona during the mid-90s and has slammed the club for unfair treatment of Brazilians. The strong words from Ronaldo come at a time when Philippe Coutinho looks set to become the latest Brazilian international to join the Camp Nou outfit.

Though Ronaldo had no specific advice for Coutinho who has been absolutely phenomenal for Liverpool this season and is keen on securing a transfer to Barcelona at all costs, he surely issued a warning to the young sensation. The veteran striker who scored a stunning 34 goals in his only 37 appearances for Barca feels that he was better treated at Real Madrid where he spent 5 glorious years of his illustrious career. Comparing his Barcelona exit with Neymar, “I felt much happier and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” he told Esporte Interativo. “In the end, my history with Barça was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had,” he added.

He went on to explain how Brazilian players despite contributing to the fullest in the club’s cause were not treated respectfully by the club’s administration. “Barcelona has always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me. We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication,” said Ronaldo.

For Coutinho who has set his heart on a move to Barcelona, these comments coming from a country legend will be rough to gobble. Despite seeing his dream move collapsing, he has been in top touch for Liverpool and has found the back of the net seven times so far in the Premier League.