Brazilian superstar Neymar praised his national side after their frustrating goalless draw against Gareth Southgate's injury-rich England, who discovered another promising prospect, Liverpool's teenage sensation Joe Gomez, The 20-year old defender was crucial in handing over the South American giants a frustrating draw away from home on Tuesday night at Wembley.

"We had possession, we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad used to defending more than other teams,” Neymar said

Gabriel Gomez, who made his international debut for England against a free-scoring Brazil was declared the man of the match for his sizzling performance as the 20-year old was pivotal in giving Tite’s side a frustrating goalless draw at the monumental Wembley Stadium in London. Although the former Barcelona star was satisfied with Brazil’s performance as the pliant visitors according to Neymar didn’t provide any chances to Gareth Southgate’s injury-struck side and evenly made the contest difficult for the home side. “But I’m satisfied with our game. We didn’t give chances to our opponents, we tried to create some,” Neymar said in a statement. “We made things difficult for them and that’s a good thing for us,” he added.

The 25-year old former Santos player said his side always has room for improvement and is hoping to reach new heights with Brazil (who are beaten just once in 11 games) by the end of this year. “It’s a good way of training, of working, of seeing what’s lacking so that we could win, score,” the Olympic gold winner for Brazil said. “But I’m happy with the year we’ve had, that we will end it in a good manner, and that’s all that matters,” he concluded.

