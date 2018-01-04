Brazilian midfielder Lucas Lima stated that coming to Palmeiras will improve his skills and chances for a come back to Brazil's national side will be increased. The last of Lima's 14 appearances for Brazil came almost a year ago in the team's 1-0 friendly victory over Colombia at the Maracana stadium.

Lucas Lima said his move to Palmeiras will improve his chances of a recall to Brazil’s national team ahead of this year’s World Cup. Lima fronted the media for the first time since joining the Sao Paulo club from rivals Santos on a five-year contract last month, reports Xinhua news agency.”I know it was the right move and I’m very happy,” the 27-year-old said on Wednesday. “It’s a World Cup year and I think coming to Palmeiras will bring me closer to (the World Cup). But irrespective of what I do individually, I think that winning titles can also help my chances,” he added.

The last of Lima’s 14 appearances for Brazil came almost a year ago in the team’s 1-0 friendly victory over Colombia at the Maracana stadium. He has not played a competitive fixture for the Selecao since their 0-2 defeat of Peru in Lima in November 2016.Lima insists that his allegiance is now with Palmeiras despite their traditional antagonism with Santos.”My heart is now green. I came to Palmeiras for the club, for the fans, to play in front of a packed stadium, to be happy and to win titles,” he said.

“Some people might still doubt me but I hope to convince them with my form on the pitch,” he added. The 2018 World Cup will be played in 11 Russian cities from June 14 to July 15.