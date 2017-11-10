German Bundesliga's leading goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski wants 4-times UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich to be more open for big transfers and to invest more when intending to join the race for the best players. Lewandowski also blamed the transfer policy of Bayern Munich for his latest injury when he missed the Champions League group match against Celtic Glasgow.

"They have to be more creative and think of clever ideas to get some of the best when you consider how much other top sides spend for new top-class players," Lewandowski said

“They have to be more creative and think of clever ideas to get some of the best when you consider how much other top sides spend for new top-class players,” Lewandowski said, adding it would be inevitable in top-class football to update the team every two to three years. “At the moment we have an excellent team but players do get older.

We should not neglect that fact. Every top team needs fresh faces and new quality to stay in the race,” the Pole added. According to a French media report, the Bavarian side is considering to sign German international Julian Draxler from Paris St Germain. So far Bayern did not comment on the report published by the French football magazine “France Football”. A few weeks ago, Rummenigge called Draxler an interesting player that would perfectly suit Bayern’s demands, but the club does not want to increase competition among the current squad. Draxler could replace 34-year-old French striker Frank Ribery along the left flank. Ribery’s contract expires at the end of the 2017-18 season.