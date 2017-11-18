French-born Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was suspended by coach Peter Bosz for their upcoming Bundesliga clash against VfB Stuttgart. Aubameyang missed the start of the Yellow and Blacks latest training session by 20 minutes. After Stuttgart, Dortmund meets Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and regional rival FC Schalke in a vital derby.

Bad news doesn’t seem to end for 2012 German football Champions Borussia Dortmund. While the side lost the lead in the Bundesliga and is in danger of being eliminated in the UEFA Champions League as early as after the group stage, star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was suspended by coach Peter Bosz for the Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart. The 28-year-old Gabon-rooted striker missed the start of the Yellow and Blacks latest training session by 20 minutes, reports Xinhua news agency. The new trouble hits the club having to face three crucial games within seven days. After Stuttgart, Dortmund meets Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League and regional rival FC Schalke in a vital derby. Trouble around Aubameyang currently comes to a climax after the striker missed to score a goal for as long as 476 minutes.

At the same time, Aubameyang enjoys several special favours such as trips to Italy and France during weekdays allowed by the club, teammates complain. “After I went to Milano last year I could understand the ban for a game because I offended a rule. This time I can`t understand the clubs action. I wasn’t late for training deliberately,” Aubameyang told the Berlin-based tabloid Bild. Aubameyang claims he had the wrong time for training in mind. In November 2016, Aubameyang was banned for a game by former Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel after travelling to Italy for a private party without permission. This week Aubameyang published new photos from a trip to Barcelona to party with former teammate Ousmane Dembele.

The pictures were deleted by Aubameyang’ s management after the latest suspension. According to a report, the newest trip took place with the clubs permission. Former Dortmund defender Christoph Metzelder said the current suspension is no surprise. “His behavior might be accepted when he scores goals, but it all comes to a point when things get too much. That seems to be the case at present,” the former German international commented.