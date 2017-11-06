Pepe Guardiola’s Manchester City extended their winning run in all competitions by clinching other 3-points in another vital clash where they faced Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal on Sunday in their 11th fixture of the English Premier League at the Etihad Stadium. When Guardiola was asked being invincible, the humble manager said that they not unbeatable as any Premier League side beat the league leaders.

After an emphatic win against strong league title contenders Arsenal, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola still insists that his side are not unbeatable as any team in the English Premier League is capable of defeating the current league leaders. The Citizen clinched an important home win after an enthralling contest, where they emerged victorious over visitors Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Whether it’s the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup or the Premier League, Guardiola’s side is yet to be beaten in any of the competition they are competing this season. With the win over Gunners, the Citizens extended their unbeaten run to 23 games.

Before their convincing win at Etihad, City won only one of their last nine games against Wenger’s Arsenal in all competitions with 4 draws and 4 defeats. Currently occupying the top spot in the Premier League, Guardiola still thinks his side are not invincible as the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager urged his player to think the same. Speaking to sports journalists after an important win over Wenger’s Arsenal, Guardiola said that anyone can still beat Manchester City. “Anyone can beat us, that is the principle in all of sport,” was quoted as saying.”It doesn’t matter what happened in the past. You can win the Champions League then lose the day after – that is football,” he added.

The 46-year-old manager who went trophyless with Manchester City in his debut season as a manager appreciated the efforts made by Arsenal and believes Wenger’s side deserves all credit for trying to beat his side. “All the others want to beat you. They [Arsenal] deserve all credit [for] trying to beat us. It depends on us. It’s so important if we want to fight more to win the title in comparison to last season,” he said. “Against the big teams, the five or six contenders, last season we won just twice – at Old Trafford, and here against Arsenal,” he added.