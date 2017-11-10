After making India proud once again by clinching gold at the Asian Championships, boxing ace Mary Kom said that she can beat any opponent as long as she remains fit in the competition. Mary Kom, who had won five World Championship titles in the 48kg category, was not nervous when she took the ring at the Asian Championships to make a comeback to the 48kg category after a lengthy exile.

Having won gold at the Asian Championships after returning to her favourite 48 kilogram category, star Indian boxer M.C Mary Kom asserted that she can defeat any opponent as long as she is fit. “If I am fit, nobody can touch me. Nobody can beat me easily. As long as I am training hard and my body is fit, I can beat anyone, bring it on,” the five-time world champion told the media here on Thursday. Mary Kom, who had won five World Championship titles in the 48kg category, could not compete in the division for the last five years as it was not included in the Olympic programme. Instead, she was compelled to compete in the 51kg division, in which she claimed a bronze medal at the 2012 Games in what was the maiden appearance for women’s boxing at the Olympics.

However, the 34-year-old asserted that she was not nervous when she took the ring at the Asian Championships to make a comeback to the 48kg category after a lengthy hiatus. “I was not nervous. I am never nervous. I was in good shape,” Mary Kom said. “Making a comeback was not a big challenge for me because I had played in the 48kg category before. I have already been a five-time world champion in this category and knew that I will win gold at any international tournament in this class,” she added. For now, the veteran pugilist is focussed on preparing for next year’s Commonwealth Games which will feature the 48kg division. “When women’s boxing was introduced at the Olympics, I had to decide which weight division to participate in. Olympics is the biggest dream of any athlete and clinching an Olympic medal is the ultimate goal,” she said.

“I faced some problems initially while adapting to a new weight division. But I am happy that the 48kg category has been included in the Commonwealth Games. It is still uncertain whether the 48 kg category will be included at the Asian Games and Olympics or not. First I want to win a medal in 48kg at the Commonwealth Games and then think of the future.”