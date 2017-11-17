Arsenal, which has been struggling with consistency will face a solid Tottenham side on Saturday in a Premier League clash. The 3-4-3 formation hasn't yielded any significant results since the start of the season but the promise that Arsene Wenger's newly structured side showed in the unfortunate defeat against Manchester City makes many Arsenal loyalists hopeful in the North London derby.

Arsene Wenger is in the football managing business from past three decades and he has literally seen every phase that the game of football brings with itself. From the zenith of double-winning seasons to the nadir of not winning English Premier League for 13 straight years, Wenger has faced it all. After suffering a tumultuous second half of the last season, Arsenal coach took a brave step in changing his beloved formation of 4-3-3 to 3-4-3. The change in formation began yielding results but still it wasn’t enough as the damage was already done and the North London outfit finished outside the top four for the first time in 20 years.

Arsenal has seen a mix of form in the 2017-18 season as they currently lie at the sixth spot in the English league table. But the Frenchman has stuck to the five defender formation to keep his typical free-flowing football in motion with enough cover to control the damage. When the gigantic clash with high-flying Manchester City came, Wenger was bound to make changes and the change came in the team formation, yet again.

When Arsenal travelled to Etihad, they played in their old formation of 4-3-3. Manchester City dominated the first half and Arsenal was just one goal down but after a hair-drier session from Wenger in the half-time break, the travelling team returned with a different game plan. Pep Guardiola’s star-studded team was smothered in the midfield and their attacks were completed shut out by Arsenal defenders. The Gunners were back to life but lost the game 3-1 to the two horrendous calls from the on-field referee.

The big takeaway from the defeat was how Arsenal controlled the large part of the game by returning back to the old formation against a rampant City that is yet to lose a game and has scored 38 goals in 11 games played so far. Now, Arsenal heads into a crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham on Saturday and the Emirates loyalists are waiting in anticipation to see what formation the club will play.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are relentless in their title charge this season and currently lies at the 3rd spot, separated from Manchester United on goal difference. With the current form of Arsenal players, winning the North London derby might be a Herculean task but if Wenger fields 4-3-3, things can turn out to be different.