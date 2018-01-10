Sergio Aguero's injury-time header helped Manchester City win the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie against Bristol City at the Etihad. City boss Pep Guardiola was all praises for his Argentine super forward who once again proved his goal-scoring pedigree and took his tally to a superb 19 goals in all competitions this season.

Bristol City were once again on top of their game as they aimed to dismantle another top Premier League side from the competition. The Championship side gave nightmare moments to Guardiola’s strong defensive line and were an equally contesting team in the first half as they produced some exciting moments in front of the goal inside the first 45 minutes. Bobby Reid slotted in a penalty awarded to Bristol after a foul from Manchester City defender John Stones. Kevin De Bruyne equalised few minutes into the second half to put City in pole position in the game. Aguero who came in as a substitute capitalised on a cross from Bernando Silva to seal the deal for Guardiola. With the winner, the City top scorer took his goal tally to 19 this season and earned praises from his manager for his phenomenal display.

“With Gabriel Jesus not being fit, we have to protect him a bit,” said Guardiola. “Sergio is on fire, scoring goals again, but always in his career, he scores goals. But we create chances. We were there a lot if you analyse how many times we shoot, and hopefully in the second leg we can score more goals,” he added.

Guardiola also praised the strong intent showcased by Bristol city in the Carabao Cup campaign and reckoned that tougher path lays ahead for the Premier League leaders in the tournament. “All credit to Bristol. You can’t knock out four teams from the Premier League without being well-organised and having nice players, he said. “It will be tough in Bristol. We lived that against Huddersfield last season, against Wolves, and if we go to Cardiff [in the FA Cup] it will be so tough. The Championship is probably the hardest second division in the world because there are 46 matches and play-offs later, so I have a lot of respect. It’s why there are a lot of shocks in the cups.” he added.

Bristol boss Lee Johnson was also content with his side’s display against a mighty opponent and praised his players for putting up a strong fight. “I’m very proud of my team, disappointed with the goal late on, but I thought the boys were magnificent. Pep Guardiola said to me we’ve played better than the majority of the Premier League teams that come to Manchester City. We certainly didn’t park the bus,” said Johnson.