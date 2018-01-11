Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger chose to keep unsettled Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez on the bench in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg clash against Chelsea. The game ended in a draw with no team managing to find the back of the net. Sanchez who is keen on a move to City as early as possible received backing of his manager.

Arsenal played out a gritty draw against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Arsene Wenger opted to keep Sanchez on the bench for the important game but his team managed to keep the Blues away from the goal throughout the 90 minutes. The French manager insisted that the Chilean remains an integral part of the Arsenal setup. He made a substitute appearance in the draw after 65 minutes but failed to get the breakthrough for his side. Reports suggest that Sanchez has already agreed personal terms with rivals Manchester City and is keen on wrapping up a deal this month. If the deal goes through it will unarguably be a masterstroke signing by Pep Guardiola.

Not playing Sanchez in the all-important semi-final clash was a huge gamble on Wenger’s part considering that his side are already out of the FA Cup and are trailing 22 points behind the league leaders Manchester City. The Europa League campaign is also expected to get tougher for Arsenal after the inclusion of the likes of Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the competition. Club talismans Mesut Ozil and Sanchez are expected to lift the spirits at the Emirates and do what they have been doing for years for the club but since City’s surging interest in the Chile international and contract conundrum at the club, pundits have widely questioned the intent of the duo.

However, for Wenger, Sanchez remains one of the most focused players despite a move to the Etihad likely imminent. “The performance of Alexis Sanchez and the commitment does not depend on the duration of his contract, just depends on the fact when he’s on the football pitch he wants to play,” Wenger said.

“People don’t know Alexis Sanchez. This is a guy completely focused on playing football. Did you see how he came on today? How he warmed up? Like a player who wants to play football. He can make a difference between what’s going on outside and what’s going on the football pitch,” he added in the post-match press conference.

Sanchez has lately been under the scanner of several Arsenal loyal who believe, he is not putting up his best on the field due to the contract expiration. Rubbishing such claims, Wenger asserted the forward very much wants to play for the Gunners and that his commitment does not depend on the duration of his contract.

