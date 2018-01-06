Carlos Tevez had 12 months to run on his deal but both him and Shanghai Shenhua mutually decided to terminate the contract. The Argentine will head back to his boyhood club Boca Juniors after enduring a torrid stint in China where he scored just 4 goals in 20 appearances.

Former Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez is finally heading back to where it all started for him. The 33-year-old will rejoin Argentinian club Boca Juniors where he began playing his professional football in 2001 and left for pastures new after a 3-year stint. This has come after Tevez’s most recent employers Shanghai Shenhua terminated his contract by mutual consent. It should be noted that the striker had another 12 months to run on his deal but he decided to end his stay in China prematurely.

The Chinese Super League club released a statement on Saturday, announcing the parting of ways with Carlos Tevez, which read, “The club would like to place on record our gratitude to Tevez for his contributions last season and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.” The Argentine suffered a torrid stint at the Chinese outfit which he joined in December, 2016. He made 20 appearances and could only manage 4 goals.

Carlos Tevez has played for at least seven different clubs so far winning a number of accolades throughout his 17-year career. He has been known for his goal-scoring exploits but has been an equally controversial figure. Tevez had been a subject of number of controversies throughout his career and his most controversial moment came when he switched his allegiances from Manchester United to the fierce rivals Manchester City.

The Buenos Aires-born striker came from the youth ranks of Boca Juniors and rose to prominence at Corinthians where he scored 25 goals in 38 appearances. His big break came when Premier League’s West Ham United came calling for him in 2006 and rest is history. Tevez has enjoyed spells at Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Boca Juniors and Shanghai Shenhua. He has also represented Argentina national team on 76 occasions and has scored 13 goals.