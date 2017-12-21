Manchester City are on an unmatched run this Premier League season with a staggering 11 points lead at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola's men have been overwhelmingly celebrating their astounding victories and Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes the positivity in the City dressing room will bost the Blues.

Manchester City have become unstoppable this season and are still to be defeated in the Premier League with 52 points from 18 games so far. Pep Guardiola’s men are not only triumphing over each of their rivals in the English top flight but are also celebrating their victories like there is no tomorrow. According to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, City’s celebrations are a motivating factor in their excellent run and is going to hover the team with a significant boost as the campaign progresses.

Gary Neville believes that the jolly atmosphere around the Etihad Stadium will only strengthen the bond between Guardiola’s men and will help them maintain their winning pedigree in the league. City are currently 11 points adrift Manchester United on the top of the Premier League table. Several football pundits have already termed the current Blues side as one of the strongest teams in years. They have scored average 3 goals a match and are in a sublime form cementing their contention for a historic quadruple for the first time in the history of the club.

Their latest Manchester Derby victory at the Old Trafford saw the players engage in a wild celebration which infuriated Jose Mourinho forcing him to interfere and ask the team to keep it low on volume. Dressing room brawl led to a row between the United and City players including coaches and left Mourinho spilt in milk. Gary Nevile suggested that Guardiola’s team will be an undaunted beast in the future. “My own view is that United had to damage them a couple of weeks ago – not only did that not happen, but City came out of Old Trafford more confident – that’s a problem, They will be difficult to stop. You see the wave of celebrations – I saw it at Huddersfield before the United game – they are over-celebrating, [and] that’s not a criticism,” said Gary Neville while speaking on Sky Sports.

“When you have that wave of celebration and spirit, you can feel it. It’s very difficult to stop. I’m not sure what can stop them,” he added. However, Manchester United’s former captain Wayne Rooney who is now leading the line at Everton reckoned that this City won’t remain unbeaten the whole season and will be brought down soon. On being asked about whether he sees the current City side as the best one in the Premier League, Rooney favoured United’s 2008 Champions League winning squad.