Taking responsibility for Real Madrid's disappointing result against Celta Vigo on Sunday in the Spanish league (La Liga), head coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that he is not convinced with his side's performance and also said to have postponed the post-match press conference. Zidane also had a heated debate with his players in the Real Madrid locker-room. When the French manager was asked whether Madrid needs reinforcements and whether they are eyeing any signing during the ongoing open transfer window, Zidane said:"No, at the moment I do not want anyone".

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane held himself guilty after La Liga holders witnessed another disappointing result on Sunday against Celta Vigo in the Spanish league. Celta restricted Zidane’s Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Balaídos leaving hopeless Los Blancos watch arch-rivals FC Barcelona go 18 points ahead of reigning champions. Taking responsibility for his side’s disappointing result, Zidane admitted that he is not convinced with his side’s performance against Celta and also said to have postponed the post-match press conference. As per reports, the Madrid manager also had a heated debate with his players in the Real Madrid locker-room.

“I have to detect the problem because I am responsible,” said Zidane after his side’s draw against Celta Vigo. “And I’ll try and we will try,” Zidane was quoted as saying. The 45-year old said Real Madrid are not playing regularly and failed were lacking confidence against Celta. “Lately we are not playing regularly. We do not play as we should. We have to have more confidence in our possibilities,” the Real Madrid manager said. “Maybe we do not have enough confidence to play 90 minutes well” he added.

When the French manager was asked whether Madrid needs reinforcements and whether they are eyeing any signing during the ongoing open transfer window, Zidane said:”No, at the moment I do not want anyone”. Stating his reason for ruling out any signing and utilizing the transfer window, Zidane said he is happy with the current Real Madrid squad. “Until the 31st [of January] we will see, but not at the moment, why? Because I am happy with my squad,” Zidane was quoted as saying.