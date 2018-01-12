Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has confirmed that he will be extending his stay at Chelsea, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is also expected to soon agree fresh terms at the Stamford Bridge. Rumours were rife that the Belgian is close to securing a move to Real Madrid.

Twitter was on fire on Thursday as a few football journalists and transfer accounts launched sensational breaking news suggesting that Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard had agreed personal terms with Real Madrid and is likely to move to Spain by the end of the season. Chelsea fans took a short break from social media while the Madridistas went all out tweeting out a number of stats which would prove that they have managed to get one of the hottest midfield prospects in world football. However, the latest in the Hazard transfer saga is that the Belgian ace has committed his future to Chelsea by confirming that he will soon sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

He told Mirror that he will sign the new deal soon but not before his teammate and Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also extends his stay in London. The two Belgian international are important members of the Chelsea setup and share a great bond amongst each other. According to a report, the Belgian attended NBA London on Thursday night – where the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103—alongside Man City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Benjamin Mendy. After the game, he was asked by a Mirror journalist about the rife rumours of his alleged move to Real and whether he will sign a fresh deal at Chelsea.

“Yes,” said the 24-year-old who was named in the UEFA Team of the year 2017, alongside Premier League mate Kevin De Bruyne, becoming the only Belgians to feature in the illustrious Xl. “I think Thibaut first. Then I will sign,” he added. Hazard who has two years left on his contract with Chelsea has been lately hitting his prime with improved performances every passing season. He has netted nine times this season while providing eight assists in total.

On the other hand, Thibaut Courtois has only a year left on his Chelsea contract and is expected to renew it soon. The former Atletico Madrid keeper has donned the custodian job formidably at the club and has kept 44 clean sheets in 113 appearances. He has conceded 103 goals while making a stunning 253 saves.