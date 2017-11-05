On a super Sunday in the English Premier League this weekend, second place Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge where they will face league champions Chelsea in their 11th league fixture of this season. The match will also mark Jose Mourinho's return to his former club Chelsea, this time in United colours. Antonio Conte's side are expected to emerge victorious in this vital contest as the home side, who are currently occupying the 4th spot in Premier League have lost just 1 game in their last 15 clashes against the Red Devils.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United will travel to Stamford Bridge to face fourth-placed defending league champions Chelsea on Sunday in their 11th fixture of the English Premier League. Antonio Conte’s side are currently occupying 4th spot in the Premier League while the visitors are 5 points adrift of league leaders and their noisy rivals Manchester City. Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to turn things around after their recent 3-0 dismantling in Rome against AS Roma when they face Manchester United at home. With 5 draws and 9 wins, Chelsea have lost just a single game in the previous 15 Premier League games against Red Devils.

Along with the mouth-watering clash, the return of Jose Mourinho at the Stamford Bridge this season is also much awaited as the former Chelsea manager who won 3 Premier League titles with the Blues is still the most successful manager for the London club. United’s 2-0 win in season 2016-2017 against Chelsea ended their dreadful 12 games without a win against the London club in all competition. With Kante, Chelsea are expected to get another boost from his former Leicester counterpart in the form of Danny Drinkwater, who is likely feature against United. Defender and captain Gary Cahill will leave Conte’s side from the front. While for the visitors, Pogba, Carrick, Fellani, Ibrahimovic and Rojo are the unchanged names in United’s long list of injured players.



Q1: Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The online live streaming of Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge this season as Chlesea face Manchester United in their 11th Premier League fixture will be broadcasted live on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.



Q2: When and what time is the Chelsea vs Manchester United game?

The match is on November 05, 2017 and the time of the match is 10:00 PM India time. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.



Q3: Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester United? Which Channel will have the match live?

The Premier League match between United and Chelsea can be seen live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.



Q4: What are the probable line-ups for Chelsea vs Manchester United?

Manchester United: De Gea, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Valencia, Matic, Herrera, Young, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku

Chelsea: Courtois, Rudiger, Luiz, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard, Morata