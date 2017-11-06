Chelsea manager Antonio Conte following his vital home win against Manchester United has rubbished all rumours linking him to Serie A side AC Milan. Chelsea defeated Manchester United on Sunday thanks to Alvaro Morata, who scored the all important winning goal for the Blues keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished all rumours linking him with a possible move away back to Italy after the Blues’ home win on Sunday over the mighty Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte, who used to run Turin giants Juventus where he managed to clinch the Serie A title not once but thrice in his 4-year reign as manager was heavily linked in taking over AC Milan in the near future. Speculations started flying in after Milan’s abysmal start this season where the Italian club have witnessed 5 defeats in their 12 league games this season.

When asked about the speculations surrounding the former Italian international, who represented Juventus both as a player and manager, Conte asked reporters to leave the increasing AC Milan rumours out of contention. “Milan? Leave it out… We’re trying to stay concentrated because it’s a tough run from here to the end of the season,” Conte told Sky Sport Italia. The current Chelsea manager then pledged loyalty towards the Londoners and said he is only dedicated to serving the Blues and his intentions are best for the 2012 UEFA Champions League winners. “I am only concentrated on Chelsea and purely want to do what is best for Chelsea.”If we have this enthusiasm, we can fight to the end,” he added. Chelsea bagged important 3 points on Sunday after Conte’s lucrative summer signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid scored the all-important winning goal.

AC Milan were gain decimated as Vincenzo Montella faced another crushing 2-0 defeat through the hands of Sassuolo where Alessio Romagnoli and Suso took in charge of the goal scoring exploits against a clumsy Rossoneri side. With the series of unfavourable results, Milan are currently occupying the 7th position in Serie A standings, with 6 games and 5 defeats. The Rossoneri are 13 points behind Italian league leaders Napoli, who are atop the league with 32 points in 12 appearances.