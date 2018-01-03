Eden Hazard received the prestigious honour on behalf of the Belgium fans, who chose the Chelsea playmaker a better option than Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as 'Devil of the Year' for the year 2017. Hazard received more than 10k votes in order to beat De Bruyne to become Belgium's Devil of the Year in 2017.

Hazard made more positive starts for his national side than De Bruyne by finding the back of the net three times and assisting twice in five games

Chelsea star man Eden Hazard has clinched this year’s ‘Devil of the Year’ trophy by beating his counterpart and Premier League rival Kevin De Bruyne for his stellar performances in Belgium colours during the calendar year. Eden received the ultimate honour after Belgium fans chose the Chelsea playmaker a better option than Manchester City’s De Bruyne as ‘Devil of the Year’ for the year 2017. Although De Bruyne has been instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who are considered as the new invincible in the Premier League, the Belgium international failed to deliver the same for his national side.

Hazard received the backing of Belgium fans with 10,280 votes, which were more than double the tally of De Bruyne who bagged the support of 4,710 people. After Hazard and Bruyne, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku came third with 3,223 votes, reported onefootball.com. In 2017, the Chelsea midfielder made five appearances for his national side, while his compatriot De Bruyne featured in 8 games for Belgium. Hazard made more positive starts for his national side than De Bruyne by finding the back of the net three times and assisting twice in five games.

Eden Hazard recently turned down his contract extension offered by Antonio Conte on behalf of Premier League holders Chelsea. The news was first broke by Eden’s father Thierry Hazard, who told French-language daily Le Soir that his son is yet to pen-down his extension with the London club. As per reports, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid are considered as Hazard’s favourite destination if he wants to leave Stamford Bridge. With Blancos regarded as the front-runners to land Hazard at the Bernabeu, several clubs including Premier League giants Manchester United led by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho are also in the fray to acquire the services of the Belgium star.