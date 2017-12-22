Shikhar Dhawan's young chap Zoravar Dhawan stole all the limelight at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reception in New Delhi. A picture of the little Dhawan resting in aunt Anushka Sharma's lap shared by his mother Ayesha Dhawan is winning the internet.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly the most loved star couple currently. They have been making headlines ever since tying the knot on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple after returning from their honeymoon in Finland, hosted their first reception party in the Taj Enclave, New Delhi. The grand affair so a number of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi grace the event but the star of the night was junior Shikhar Dhawan: Zoravar. From the thousands of pictures and videos of Virushka’s wedding reception on the internet, Zoravar’s lovely photo in aunt Anushka’s lap is pure bliss.

The picture shows ace cricketer and Virat’s Indian teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar sleeping in Anushka’s lap. The heartwarming moment was captured and shared on Instagram by Shikhar’s wife Aesha Dhawan. The Bollywood diva who is the latest to enter Indian cricketer’s wags club is already a hit among the kids. Virat’s love for kids is no secret, the Indian skipper loves kids and is the favourite of MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni and Zoravar. The picture of Zoravar with Anushka has garnered over 50 thousand likes already and is flooded with lovely comments.

Here is a comfortable Zoravar resting in Anushka’s lap after all the celebrations:

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Aesha Dhawan (@aesha.dhawan5) on Dec 21, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

A video of Zoravar dancing with Virat and father Shikhar Dhawan:

The gorgeous picture of the Dhawan family with the newly weds Virat and Anushka.

Cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina with the Dhawan family at Virushka’s reception:

After hosting their first wedding reception in Delhi, Virat and Anushka will travel to Mumbai to host another reception for their friends from Bollywood and cricket fraternity. The star-studded affair is expected to see every member of the Indian cricket team as well as the BCCI officials. Likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and other Bollywood stars close to the couple are also in the bigger guestlist of the second reception.