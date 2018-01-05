In the absence of star players Crsitiano Roanldo and Sergio Ramos, Welsh wizard Gareth Bale, Isco and Borja Mayoral were on target as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid thrashed Segunda División team Numanica 3-0 on Thursday night in their last-16 tie of the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey) at the the Nuevo Estadio Los Pajaritos in Soria, Spain. Bale, who made his first start since September was later substituted in the second half. The Welsh international was replaced by Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The La Liga holders started the match proceedings by dominating the possession during the early stages of the game with star players Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio leading the Blancos’ attack at a jam-packed multi-purpose stadium in Soria. The hosts led by manager Jagoba Arrasate conceded a penalty when Vazquez was brought down by Carlos Gonzalez through a cynical challenge in the 34th minute of the game. Welsh wizard converted the penalty with ease by sending Numancia keeper Munir the wrong way and gave Real Madrid an early lead in the first half. The 28-year Welshman who made his first start since September was later substituted in the second half. The former Tottenham Hotspur player was replaced by Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Ten minutes later Spanish midfielder Isco was introduced by manager Zidane in search of a second goal.

Numancia almost got themselves on level pegging when Kovacic gave away the ball cheaply which paved the way for Perez to try an outrageous long range effort which hit the crossbar in the 79th minute of the game. Despite early hiccups, Real Madrid doubled their lead deep inside injury time when they were awarded their second spot kick of the night which was successfully converted by substitute Isco. The Blancos wrapped things up with the third and final goal leaving Jagoba Arrasate’s men dumbfounded through Borja Mayoral in the 91st minute. Mayoral took advantage of Numanica’s sloppy defending during the closing stages of the game with a sublime header. Real Madrid will face Celta Vigo next on Monday at Balaídos.