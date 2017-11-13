Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was full of praise for his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after terming the Portuguese goal-machine as more selfish than him. The Frenchman also looked back to when he joined the Spanish football giants from Olympique Lyon and the title-winning dreams that he brought along with himself from France.

Karim Benzema on Sunday said that his Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is more selfish than him but that doesn’t prove to be a deterrent to his healthy relationship with the Portuguese superstar. The French forward explained that when a person playing along with you scores more than 50 goals per season then there is very little left to be complained about. Benzema also answered the questions regarding the pressure that comes while playing for Spain’s capital club.

Speaking to media about Ronaldo, the former Lyon forward said, “Ronaldo and I, we get on well. I like playing with him. He likes to play with one touch of the ball. He is more selfish than me, but that’s normal. That does not bother me. Finally, it is good for the team. At Real, I score, but when the guy who is next to you scores 50 per season (you cannot do much).”

Karim Benzema, who moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, shifted focus to his Madrid tenure saying that he did not imagine that he would stay at the club for so long. “When I was at Lyon, I imagined moving to Real to win titles. The most difficult thing in Madrid is the pressure but with age, I have learned to stay calm.”

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have been ineffective for Real Madrid in the current campaign so far. The Santiago Bernabeu outfit lies at the third spot in the La Liga table, eight points adrift of the table-toppers Barcelona. Ronaldo has found the net just once in the seven La Liga appearances while Benzema has scored the name number of goals in six matches. Real Madrid will now play city rivals Atletico Madrid in a crunch Spanish league clash on Sunday.