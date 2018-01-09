Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a motivational message to Real Madrid fans as the Los Blancos continue to struggle in the La Liga sitting 14 points behind table-toppers Barcelona. Misfiring Ronaldo has assured that the team will produce the unthinkable in coming days.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has sent an assuring message to the club fans amid a shambolic run in the La Liga. The Los Blancos are all but out of title race with 16 points adrift league leaders Barcelona. Manager Zinedine Zidane is under immense pressure to deliver in Europe with Ronaldo in the center of criticism. Ahead of the clash against Villarreal, Ronaldo took to Instagram to fill fans with hopes of better days ahead. Despite Barcelona leading the title race and a daunting task lying ahead of the reigning European champions in the Champions League in form of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), the Portuguese ace is composed and continuously working towards his betterment.

Ronaldo has managed to find the back of the net only four times in thirteen La Liga appearances this season but has been sensational in Europe for Zidane’s men.”No matter how long the storm, the sun always shines again among the clouds,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram with a picture of himself training alone in the gym. Ronaldo’s abilities in front of the goal have been widely questioned this season with age seemingly getting better of the talisman. He was once again blamed for losing possession which led to Celta Vigo scoring the opener in Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Balaidos on Sunday.

Gareth Bale has stepped up lately to up the ante for collapsing Zidane’s men as they hope to rebuild their title defence which has been left shattered. Meanwhile, nine goals in six Champions League appearances from Ronaldo suggests that he has still got it in him when it comes to the big competitions but needs to do much more than that to save his team from a trophyless season. Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Villarreal on Sunday.