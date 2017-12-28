When Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Thursday, they will be looking for a comfortable win and three points to keep momentum in the top four of the Premier League table. But since Roy Hodgson has taken over the Eagles, he has made them into a formidable team and beating Palace at home might prove to be a tough task.

Both Arsenal and Crystal Palace will have much on stakes when the two Premier League sides face each other on Thursday night at Selhurst Park but who will win the battle of wits remains to be seen. Arsenal played an exhilarating 3-3 draw against Liverpool in their last outing while Crystal Palace saw a drab draw against Swansea. Roy Hodgson has been doing remarkably with the Eagles since he took over the club’s helm and has dragged them out of relegation zone with estimable performances.

Arsene Wenger will sorely miss his defensive mainstay in Nacho Monreal who has been ruled out of the fixture due to injury while midfield engine Aaron Ramsey will also sit as he is also currently sidelined. Olivier Giroud will not travel to Selhurst Park as well as he is undergoing treatment. For Roy Hodgson’s men, they will have to face Arsenal without Mahmadou Sakho and Joel Ward but they will get a big boost in Christian Benteke, who might make his return after a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Arsenal currently lies at the sixth spot in the league table three points below city rivals Tottenham with a game in hand. On the other side of the table, Crystal Palace sits at the 16th spot just one point clear of the relegation zone. If Arsenal fails to beat the Eagles in the upcoming Premier League match, they will lose significant momentum in the top four race.

Probable lineups:

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Dann, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke