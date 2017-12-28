The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match will kick off at 01:30 AM India time. The Premier League match will be telecast on Star Select 1 and Star Select 1 HD. In order to catch the football match live, you can log onto www.hotstar.com and you can watch the game on the go on Hotstar app.

Roy Hodgson has brought some salvation to the sinking ship of the Eagles since his appointment

Crystal Palace will face a tough challenge in Arsenal when they host Arsene Wenger’s men on Thursday night. The upcoming Premier League match is paramount for the sides as one risks their top four aspirations while the other sits on the verge of the relegation zone. Roy Hodgson has brought some salvation to the sinking ship of the Eagles since his appointment while Wenger is finding it incredibly hard to keep the winning momentum on his side against the big guns of Premier League.

Arsenal will be without their mainstay Nacho Monreal and French hitman Olivier Giroud while Aaron Ramsey will also stay on the sidelines. For Crystal Palace, they will receive a big boost with the return of Christian Benteke but will be without Mahmadou Sakho and Joel Ward. All eyes will be on Mesut Ozil who is in incredible form from the past couple of games while another superstar Alexis Sanchez is enduring a season he would like to forget.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match can be seen live on hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then you can download the Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal match?

The match is on December 29, 2017 and the time of the match is 01:30 AM India time. The game will be played at Selhurst Park.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The Crystal Palace vs Arsenal football match can be seen live on Star Select 1 and Star Select HD 1.

What are the squads for Crystal Palace vs Arsenal game?

Arsenal: Cech, Mustafi, Koscielny, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Wilshere, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Dann, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Benteke