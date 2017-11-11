After Indian origin, Canadian fighter Arjan Singh Bhullar signed up for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Bharat Khandare has become the first ever Indian born fighter to join the elite fighting league. Khandare will battle against China's Pingyuan Liu at the UFC Fight Night in Shanghai.

Indian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Bharat Khandare has become the first ever Indian born athlete to join the elite Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). India’s increasing sphere in combat sports has a new glory cap with UFC signing Khandare. Earlier this year Arjan Singh Bhullar become the first ever Indian origin fighter to take part in the UFC, but now India has a fighter of its own. The UFC announced on Saturday that the Maharashtrian fighter has been roped in and will play his trade in Shanghai at the UFC Fight Night against Chinese Pingyuan Liu.

Khandare lost his last fight against Ahmed Farees in April which brought an end to his five matches winning streak. He was on the verge of joining the league in 2014, but the move did not materialise due to the fighter’s personal commitments. Khandare has improved by miles since then and is ready to represent the country in the global fight league. His first opponent Pingyuan Liu, who is also a debutant, is currently riding high with 7 successive victories. The two aggressive fighters will take the ring against each other on November 25.

Khandare who is nicknamed ‘Daring’ has impressed with his striking flair in the Brave CF bantamweight. The 28-year old has won last 5 of his 6 fights against worthy opponents like Ivory Coast’s Soro Ismael, India’s Narender Grewal and Hawaii’s Pierre Daguzan. Khandare has so far plied his trade only in the Brave 5 and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the UFC. No doubt he is a great prospect but UFC demands more than just skills and Khandare’s resilience will be at test against Pingyuan Liu. Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight and Olympian Arjan Bhullar continues to bring laurels with his fearless style of play in the UFC.