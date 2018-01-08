80% of the participants in Dakar Rally are amateurs and most of the competitive special sections are off-road, crossing dunes, mud, camel grass, rocks, and erg among others. The distances of each stage covered vary from short distances up to 800–900 kilometres per day.

The Dakar Rally is currently underway in Pisco, Peru and the off-road endurance event, as expected, has got the competitors and the spectators gripped to it. The race is mostly conducted on tough terrains and it permits both professionals and amateurs to participate in it. Conquering the uncharted territory brings along thrills and chills but sometimes things take a wrong turn. Here we list out the 10 deadly accidents that have occurred in the Dakar over the years.

Michal Hernik

During the 2015 Dakar Rally organised in Argentina, Hernik apparently met in an accident. After he failed to finsih the race, officials went looking out for him and finally found his dead body on the race tracks.

Eric Palante

Another motorcyclist who was found dead at the race tracks by the officials in 2014 Dakar in Northern Argentina.

Pascal Terry

Terry died due to pulmonary edema during 2009 Dakar Rally and his body was found three days after his death. Reportedly, he sent out emergency signals to his team for help when he ran out of fuel in the middle of the desert but miscommunication cost him his life.

Eric Aubijoux

The French motorcyclist sustained internal injuries in an accident during 2007 Dakar in Senegal but he refused to back down and continued his participation. He collapsed and died just 15 km from the finish line.

Elmer Symons

During the Dakar Rally 2007 in Morocco, Elmer crashed his motorcycle and died at the spot. It was his debut race in Dakar and he worked as a support mechanic in the rally before that.

Andy Caldecott

The Australian was a routine participant of the Dakar Rally but the 2006 edition of the off-road event turned out to be his last after he crashed his KTM and died instantly.

Fabrizio Meoni

The furious racer was a two-time champion of Dakar Rally but he lost control during a race in 2005 and broke his neck. The Italian was dead by the time medical help arrived.

Jose Manuel Perez

When he sustained injuries during a crash in 2005, he was rushed to a hospital where his spleen, part of the liver and one kidney had to be removed. But the Spaniard died after three days of his accident after his condition deteriorated.

Bruno Cauvy

In 2003, Cauvy collided with Daniel Nebot’s Toyota and his car rolled over at high speed which severely injured him. The medical aid arrived some half hour late and by the time it reached him, he was already dead.

Daniel Vergnes

A Toyota, which was introduced in the 2002 Dakar as a backup car, rolled off a stretch of desert road that threw him out of the car. Vergnes died hours later after sustaining severe injuries.

Note: 80% of the participants are amateurs and most of the competitive special sections are off-road, crossing dunes, mud, camel grass, rocks, and erg among others. The distances of each stage covered vary from short distances up to 800–900 kilometres per day.