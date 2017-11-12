Thatal played just one match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup against the USA which India lost 0-3 while Dheeraj impressed one and all during his stay under the bar in all the three Group A games. Thatal drew cheers with his nippy runs down the left channel and trickery on the ball before he was left on the bench by coach Luis Norton de Matos in the next two games.

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal felt the India U-17 World Cup pair of goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh and winger Komal Thatal have the quality to play in Europe. “They have a good goalkeeper and a good winger. It’s possible in the future they can play in Europe. But for that to happen they need a good coach and the right kind of development,” Miguel told reporters during the ISL media day here.

Thatal played just one match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup against the USA which India lost 0-3 while Dheeraj impressed one and all during his stay under the bar in all the three Group A games. Thatal drew cheers with his nippy runs down the left channel and trickery on the ball before he was left on the bench by coach Luis Norton de Matos in the next two games. “I saw all the matches of the ISL before signing for NorthEast. I saw the last eight games of the national team of India. So I can speak about the players of the national team and also others. To get into a draft you must know the players who are available and how can they help us in the team,” the Portugal national added.

Asked to name the Indian players who have impressed him the most during their pre-season, Miguel said: “I am very happy with the Indian players. Vinit Rai, Albino (Gomes) , Pritam (Kotal), and (Lallianzuala) Chhangte are good.” The NorthEast United coach Joao Carlos Pires de Deus was also effusive in praise for Thatal, saying: “I was watching this U-17 World Cup and there was this Indian kid, I don’t know the name…yellow hair…that kid has talent and has magic.”

Among the Indian players at his disposal, NorthEast coach de Deus said midfielder Rowlin Borges is his pick and he is also India’s finest at the moment. “He is a player who has good knowledge of the game, and when I speak about knowledge of the game, that you don’t get easily just with practice and with games. He is a guy who understands the game so he can take good decisions during the match and training sessions. So it’s my opinion that he is the best,” de Deus, who has been in India for three and a half months said. Delhi will take on FC Pune City in an away match in their opener on November 22 while NorthEast host debutants Jamshedpur FC in Guwahati.