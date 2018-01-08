French retired footballer and Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery claimed that the prestigious individual honour FIFA Ballon D'Or was stolen from him. In the season where Cristiano Ronaldo led his Real Madrid side to La Decima (Real Madrid’s 10th European title) glory, Ribery said: "It’s incomprehensible. I won every trophy, I couldn’t have done more. It was an injustice."

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has blamed the French football fraternity for not giving him adequate support which paved the way for Real Madrid stalwart to clinch the FIFA Ballon D’Or in 2013. Ribery also claimed that the prestigious honour was stolen from him in the year 2013 where Cristiano Ronaldo led his Real Madrid side to La Decima (Real Madrid’s 10th European title) glory. The 34-year old feels that Ronaldo winning the major individual honour in a season where Ribery clinched every possible silverware with Bayer Munich comes ‘incomprehensible’ to him.

Franck Ribery was instrumental for German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s domestic triumph in the year 2013 and played a pivotal role in Bavarian giants’ triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign. Bayern Munich clinched their 4th European title by defeating arch-rivals Borrusia Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 UEFA Champions League final at the monumental Wembley stadium. The 2012 UEFA Men’s Best Player was expecting that his silverware success with Bayern Munich will get matched by the prestigious individual honour— the FIFA Ballon D’Or which he claimed was ‘stolen’ by Cristiano Ronaldo. “It was as if it was stolen from me,” Frank Ribery was quoted as saying by Canal Football Club.

“It’s incomprehensible. I won every trophy, I couldn’t have done more. It was an injustice,” Ribery added. The Frenchman, who retired in the year 2014 for his national side after stating personal reasons, also complained that he didn’t even receive the support from his fellow counterparts. Ribery asserted that he didn’t have his country behind him and he saw it with his own eyes Frenchmen backing Portuguese front-runner Cristiano Ronaldo for the prestigious honour. “I didn’t have my country behind me,” Ribery said in a statement. “I saw it with my own eyes that the French said Cristiano should win,” he continued. “Did the Portuguese want it to be Ribery or Messi? Of course not,” Ribery reckoned.