Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was unarguably one of India's finest captains who set a high benchmark under his captaincy. He is still one of world's highest World Cup matches winning captains but things didn't unfold well for Ganguly after Greg Chappel took over as the head coach as he had to step down from captaincy once and for all. The Prince of Bengal feels being dropped from the squad immediately after losing captaincy was unfair and he was not given the same treatment which MS Dhoni currently enjoys under Virat Kohli.

The former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was rated as one of most successful captains and his charisma on the pitch was unmatched. The tiger of Bengal led India to runners up finish in the 2003 World Cup and till date is counted among the best captains in the world. He led India in 11 matches at the premier competition and lost only two. However, the boss of his time had to endure a rough phase in his illustrious career when he had a fall out with the then India coach Greg Chapell under whose reign India had to embrace the lowest phase of its glorious cricketing history. The infamous saga of indifferences between the then Indian skipper Ganguly and coach Chappel had crumbled India at the 2007 World Cup which marked the end of the controversial Chappel.

Ganguly at the India Today Conclave recalled the disastrous 2006 phase when he was sidelined from the Indian squad by Chappel after stepping down from captaincy. He was stripped of his leadership duties by Chappel who chose then vice-captain Rahul Dravid to take over. Ganguly was on top of the world and was flying high after leading team India for 6 straight years, achieving several milestones in the process until Chappell began his tenure. He was not just ousted as the team’s captain but was also kept out of the squad despite impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy. Remembering the gloomy days, Ganguly felt he was not treated the way former Indian captain MS Dhoni is being treated after giving up captaincy.

“Up until 2006 the graph was only up, I never missed a series, I was the captain of India for six years and the world was at my feet and then suddenly you didn’t find yourself in the team,” said Ganguly. The differences in opinion between Ganguly and Chappel had started to surge in India’s tour of Zimbabwe during which the Indian captain had decided to go public about being told to step down from captaincy. After abysmal run against Pakistan in the Test series in 2006, Ganguly was dropped from the Indian team and remained on the sidelines for a majority of the year before increasing the intensity of his training and making a strong comeback in November 2006. The youngsters who were picked ahead of him failed to meet the expectations and that contributed to Ganguly’s cause.

Talking about being dropped from the team, Ganguly looked disappointed over not receiving the same treatment as MS Dhoni does currently under Virat’s captainship. “Not many captains in world cricket would actually go from being captain to not even being able to find a position in the side. You look at MS Dhoni, he is not the captain of the Indian team but look at the way Virat Kohli looks after him and the way they go about their jobs. So it was tough but it made me a better person,” reckoned Ganguly.

He reconstructed his career after returning to the squad and enjoyed a brilliant phase under Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni before hanging his boots in the final Test of the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Paying glorious tribute to Ganguly, Dhoni handed the captainship responsibilities to the captain under whom he flourished. Sourav Ganguly remains one of India’s best and certainly the way things unfolded in 2006, it was unfair for the prince of Bengal who was at the receiving end despite performing consistently. A fair share of the blame goes to the then Indian selectors along with coach Chappell who ended Ganguly’s captaincy streak as he failed to rise through the ranks again and had to retire as a player and not captain.