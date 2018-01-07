Wesley Sneijder has arrived in Doha to sign a contract with Qatari league side Al Gharafa. The move materialised after his current employers OGC Nice permitted him to undergo medical procedures.

Veteran Dutch midfielder Wesley Sneijder is all set to join Qatari league side Al Gharafa after his current employers Nice permitted him to undergo a medical examination in Qatar. The Netherlands international will part from the French club after enjoying a year-long union with them. The news of his transfer was broken on the official handle of Al Gharafa which read, “Breaking : We are delighted to announce that Wesley Sneijder will join Al Gharafa Sports Club.”

Announcing Sneijder’s transfer, Nice released a statement on its official website stating, “On Friday, OGC Nice allowed Wesley Sneijder to travel to Qatar to pass a pre-deal medical with Al Gharafa SC. Once this medical has been successfully completed, the Gym will accept the player’s request to release him from his contractual obligations given the impeccable attitude and professionalism he has shown since he arrived in Nice last August.”

While the Qatari club has flooded their Twitter account with several pictures and videos of their new acquisition. Al Gharafa is quite buoyant about Wesley Sneijder’s signing and has shared images of its owner and the footballer at Doha airport captioning them ‘Welcome to Qatar.’

The ageing star is following into the footsteps of Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez, who also moved to the gulf nation to play football in the twilight of his career. Sneijder began his professional football at Ajax in 2002 and after playing for five years in the Netherlands, he sealed a move to Real Madrid in 2007. He went on to play for Inter, Galatasaray and Nice in a glittering career that spanned 16 years.