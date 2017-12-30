Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker Edinson Cavani wants to win UEFA Champions League with the Paris giants this season. Cavani has made stellar performances for PSG this year and looks determined to surpass Swedish striker and former PSG talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic as clubs most goal scorer. When asked about his relationship with Neymar, Cavani said: "The problem is that many people are not given the correct information and there is a lot of misunderstanding".

The 30-year old has made stellar performances for PSG in the year 2017 and is also on the verge of surpassing Swedish striker and former PSG talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic after equalling his goal tally of 155 goals for the Paris side. Speaking about his Neymar with former Barca star who was roped in for €222million in order to fulfil PSG’s UEFA Champions League dream, Cavani said he enjoys his company and both share the same goal. “We have a great relationship, we are very professional and our goal is teamwork and the club,” Edinson Cavani was quoted as saying during his interview with The Telegraph.

Cavani also addressed the rumours him of having a feud with Neymar and said that media failed to deliver the correct information.“Everyone was really happy when he [Neymar] signed because he’s such a great player and so it was a good thing for the club, for the team. It was incredibly exciting for all of us,” the former Napoli striker said in a statement. “The problem is that many people are not given the correct information and there is a lot of misunderstanding,” Cavani added. PSG are destined to face holders Real Madrid led by the competition’s leading goal scorer Cristiano Ronaldo in the round of 16 phase.