Paris Saint Germain's spearhead Edinson Cavani has apparently given nod to Neymar to take up the penalty kicks. In a press conference post-Nantes game, a reporter asked the Uruguayan who will take the spot kicks from the next game and he replied with the name of Brazil footballer.

It seemed like trouble in paradise when Neymar clashed with his Paris Saint Germain teammate Edinson Cavani overtaking a penalty kick. The situation was further worsened when a rift was reported between the superstar Brazilian and PSG manager Unai Emery. Just a while back during the international break, former Barcelona man broke down during a press conference upon being asked by a reporter how is he finding life in France. But it appears like water is under the bridge for the South American footballer.

In a recent press conference, Edinson Cavani was asked about who will take the next penalty kick for PSG in the next match, the Uruguayan replied “Neymar”. He further explained that the coach Unai Emery has decided that Neymar should be taking the penalties and not anybody else. Earlier in the season, after a tussle with Neymar on the pitch, Cavani finally stepped up to take the spot-kick which he miserably failed to convert into a goal.

It was also reported that the PSG dressing room was divided on Cavani and Neymar with a host of Brazilian players in France’s capital club backing their compatriot while the Uruguayan had the support of other senior players in the squad. In the past two league games, it is evident on the pitch that the squad harmony is coming back to normal and players are enjoying better bonhomie than ever before.

PSG have been rampant in Ligue 1 this season so far as they have collected 35 points from a possible 39 in the 13 games played so far. World’s most expensive attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe is leading the title charge of PSG from the front and with their current form, certainly there’s nothing stopping them. Cavani scored a brace in the 4-1 demolition of Nantes in the French league game played on Saturday.