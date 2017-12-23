Portuguese captain and five-times Ballon’d or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the charge for Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of this season’s Spanish league (La Liga) on Saturday against arch-rivals and current league leaders FC Barcelona at the monumental Santiago Bernabeu. Speaking about the much-anticipated encounter which goes by the name El Clasico, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane revealed that Ronaldo has trained today and is 100% fit for the Clasico against arch-rivals Barcelona.

With the rumours spreading like wildfire in the Spanish capital in Madrid, Zinedine Zidane gave Blancos fans the all-important good news when the legendary player for France announced that Ronaldo will lead Real Madrid’s attack and is declared fit to feature in the strong Madrid starting eleven against Barcelona. “He has trained today and that’s what interests me. I’m not going to get sidetracked into other things,” Zidane said in a statement. “The only important thing is the game and that’s all Cristiano has to think about, what Cristiano has done and doing at this club, he deserves all the respect he gets,” Zidane added.

With Ronaldo’s much-expected inclusion in the line-up, Welsh wizard Gareth Bale has been benched by Zidane despite declaring him 100% fit for the Clasico against FC Barcelona. Along with Gareth Bale, Spanish midfielder Isco also failed to secure his place in the starting line-up for Madrid. The 25-year old former Malaga player has been replaced by Croatian midfielder and former Inter Milan player Matteo Kovacic.

Here is the official line-up for Saturday’s El Grand Clasico at the Bernabeu:

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen (Goalkeeper); Roberto, Piqué, Vermaelen, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Paulinho; Messi, Suarez

Real Madrid: Navas (Goalkeeper); Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Kovacic; Ronaldo, Benzema