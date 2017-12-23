The 237th EL Grand Clasico ended in Barcelona's favour through goal-scoring exploits from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi for the Catalan giants against arch-rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. With the win Ernesto Valverde's Barca took their overall triumph over Real Madrid in the famous encounter known as El Clasico to 93.

Ernesto Valverde successfully earned his first Clasico win as Barcelona coach with a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid through goal-scoring exploits from Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 237th EL Grand Clasico ended in Barcelona’s favour with the Catalan giants taking their overall triumph over Real Madrid in the famous encounter to 93. The first EL Grand Clasico of this season’s Spanish La Liga between Real and Barca started with both teams going 0-0 at halftime. Real and Barca lived up to the expectations of their fans in the first half by breathing several goal-scoring chances.

French striker Karim Benzema was the closest when his 42nd-minute strike met the goal post while Paulinho’s blockbuster of an attempt was saved by Madrid stopper Keylor Navas in the 30th minute of the game. Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 54thminute when Rakitic orchestrated another searching attack for FC Barcelona and found Roberto, who made a darting run forward on the right flank. Roberto was able to find the former Liverpool striker, who was unmarked and drilled his low shot at the back of the net leaving coach Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona supporters spellbound.

Defender Dani Carvajal received his marching orders in the 63rd minute for blocking Paulinho’s headed effort with his hands. Paulinho had tapped the ball eventually in the back of the net but a penalty was already awarded by the referee José María Sánchez Martínez to Barcelona. Catalan talisman Lionel Messi accepted the opportunity with open hands by successfully converting his 63rd-minute penalty and Barca an insurance policy with his 2nd goal. Barcelona’s successful rout at the Santiago Bernabeu was completed by Vidal, who scored the decisive 3rd goal deep in the stoppage time. With the win FC Barcelona are now 14 points ahead than La Liga holders Real Madrid with 45 points in 17 games.