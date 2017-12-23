The first El Clasico of this season between La Liga holders Real Madrid (starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos) and FC Barcelona (starring Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium today at 5:30PM IST. Barcelona were defeated by Los Blancos 2-0 in their previous encounter.

On Saturday, the first El Grand Clasico match of Spanish League La Liga this season between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Zinedine Zidane’s side will be looking to enjoy their home advantage against the current La Liga league leaders Barcelona as Valverade’s side are 11 points ahead of Madrid, who have played a game less than the Catalan giants. It was Zidane’s Real Madrid who emerged victorious when both sides took centre stage and graced the Clasico carpet in this season’s first Clasico played as the curtain raiser of this season in the form of Spanish Supercopa Espana.

Barcelona were beaten 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, the very same place where both sides will collide today in the first Clasico of the Spanish League this season. It took a wonder strike from Marcos Asensio and a 39th goal from French striker Karim Benzema to put the game to bed in August, a time where the new season was not even in the first gear. After the disappointing result, Barca fans witnessed another heartbreak in the form of Neymar’s departure from Camp Nou to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain. Since then, Valverde side has overcome almost every challenge which was thrown at them. Despite the loss of Neymar, Barcelona with their rigid 4-3-3 formation have smoothened things up where Lionel Messi is playing the central role and is equally supported by Luis Suarez at the front and legendary Andres Iniesta in the midfield. Accelerating in his good form and doing what he does the best, Lionel Messi has taken the weight of expectations and aspirations of Barca fans on his shoulders.

The Argentine has netted 14 goals and bagged five assists this season. On the other hand, their arch -rivals who enjoyed UEFA Champions and La Liga triumph with Zidane last season have been tagged as the biggest flops this season with star players Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently bagged his fifth Ballon d’Or and Karim Benzema netting only six goals in the Spanish League. While Messi’s inspiring run giving Barcelona pole position in La Liga, the first Clasico will be a litmus test for Zinedine Zidane as the Frenchman has Madrid’s pride and honour at stake in this much-anticipated clash which is expected to shake things up in La Liga.

Here is the official lineup for today’s El Grand Clasico at the Bernabeu:

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen (Goalkeeper); Roberto, Piqué, Vermaelen, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Paulinho; Messi, Suarez

Real Madrid: Navas (Goalkeeper); Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Kovacic; Ronaldo, Benzema