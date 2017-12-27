Arsene Wenger plotted a dig at Jose Mourinho and gave him a piece of his mind over how to deal with lack of funds at the club. "I've been in that position for 21 years; I will not start to complain now. I have competed against teams richer than us so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that," reckoned the French manager who has been a master of cracking bargains for Arsenal.

After Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had claimed that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has an edge over his side due to the monumental amount of money they have splashed in the transfer window, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has aimed a dig at the Portuguese. The French veteran has given a piece of his mind to his league rival and said he should learn to cope with the situation rather than crying foul. Mourinho has spent a staggering a close to £300m since taking charge at United but reckons his side still needs more reinforcements to present a title challenge.

However, Wenger rubbished Mourinho’s plight and with a smile reminded the media in his press conference how he has sufficed with low key spending throughout out his reign at Arsenal. He asserted that he has always been an underdog in financial terms at the London club and has never complained about the fact but have rather competed against the riches. “I’ve been in that position for 21 years; I will not start to complain now. I have competed against teams richer than us so I learned to cope with that and to deal with that,” reckoned the French manager.

Mourinho brought in Nemanja Matic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof after taking over Van Gaal at the helm of affairs at Old Trafford. Compared to United, Arsenal roped in Granit Xhaka, Shkodran Mustafi, Jack Wilshere, Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and a host of other young players for around £160m. Interestingly Arsenal has spent almost the half of what United has poured in its squad. However, United won 3 trophies and secured a Champions League spot compared to Arsenal’s trophyless season which was dented by missing out on Champions League.

“We deal with our own situation as well as we can. Manchester City, Chelsea and Man United are all richer than us. Have to find ways to be successful, said Wenger when asked about the hue and cry over transfer funds. He also threw light on Alexis Sanchez’s future with the club and claimed that there has not been any enquiry for the Chilean forward who is on the radar of Manchester City and PSG. “We have not been approached by anyone. Other than that I stand by what I have said before,” said Wenger assessing that Sanchez will remain with the club after January.

He also talked about Arsenal’s transfer plans for the upcoming window and said that the club will not miss out on the opportunity to strengthen the squad. “Transfer window, I will be busy. Clubs will contact us to buy and loan players and I will be open to any possibilities to strengthen our team, he said.