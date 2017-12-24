Manchester United lost two precious points at the King Power Stadium after Harry Maguire netted in injury time to secure a point for his side at home. United despite managing to dominate the proceedings in the majority of the game failed to convert their chances and suffered a jolt to their title hopes. Here are five things we learned from the entertaining draw.

Manchester United lost two precious points at the King Power Stadium after playing a 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Saturday. The draw against Leicester suggests that Jose Mourinho’s men are well out of the title race with Manchester City now pocketing a lead of 13 points after crushing Bournemouth. United were a better side in the majority of the game and had their chances at the goal but young forwards Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all failed to deliver. Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Leicester when he poached in a brilliant counter-attack in the 27th minute. Juan Mata stepped up for United and put it past Kasper Schmeichel in the 40th minute to ensure the two team go even in the half time. He later gave United the lead with a perfectly placed spot kick over Schmeichel in the 60th minute, only to see it get cancelled in the 90th minute by Harry Maguire.

Much to Mourinho’s dismay, his players failed to put up the usual defensive might and Leicester capitalised on the defensive lapses. The foxes came in the game with a simple yet effective strategy of lofting the ball and playing the long ball game. They were successful in their attempts and continuously troubled the United backline. With the draw in the last game before Christmas, City looks set to take the English title home as they sail smoothly at the top of the Premier League table.

1) Manchester City are uncatchable

Pep Guardiola’s high flying Manchester City have asserted their dominance on top of the EPL table and are destined to lift the title as rest of the teams struggle to keep pace. Chelsea were held by Everton, Arsenal played out a 3-3 draw against Liverpool and United shared points with Leicester which means City have a formidable 13 points lead from 2nd placed Red Devils and are on an unbeaten run inching closer to the title every passing week.



2) United have gone from scoring last minute winners to conceding last-minute winners.

Sir Alex Ferguson would be a sad man today to see the current United side which has gone on to become a hapless defensive unit from being a scathing scorching side. Manchester United of the Ferguson era were a side famous for bouncing back in the last minutes and change the course of the games, there has been an uncountable number of injury time winners scored under the genius Scot. However, things have changed drastically since he left and United are no more known for their undaunted approach of the game. The casual defending at the King Power Stadium was producing regular scare for United fans watching the game with their fingers crossed and Harry Maguire’s injury-time goal added to their misery. This has been the case with United several times this season where they have let the opposition get better of them towards the end of the game.

FT: Leicester 2 #MUFC 2. A hugely disappointing end for the Reds as Maguire's injury-time leveller earns the hosts a point following @JuanMata8's brace. pic.twitter.com/8V0ocCnRjc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 23, 2017

3) Mourinho needs to get his defence sorted

Eric Bailly has been out of the fray in the majority of the first half of this season with an injury and so has Phil Jones. With two of his central defenders failing to contribute to the team’s cause, Mourinho has failed to squeeze the best out of Smalling and Lindelof. The two centre-backs have started in a number of games together also with extra protection in Rojo or Jones but have failed to deliver. A Mourinho team is known for their solid goal protection but that has started to fade away in the last few games. After a stunning defeat against Bristol, the draw against Leicester proves its high time for Mourinho to get his defence back in shape.

4) Martial, Rashford, Lingard need to score more often

Martial and Rashford had started the season on a brilliant note by perfecting the goal scoring job as super subs. As the season progressed the two subs despite getting started together and getting an extra attacker in Lingard have failed to create the same impact. Lingard on his day is a threat to the opposition but on a bad day is equally terrible near the goal. All three United young guns missed significant chances at the King Power Stadium, Perhaps Mourinho’s remarks of his players being childish in the game was aimed at one of the young guns. An hour or two more in practice against De Gea would be far more effective for them than a social media banter.

5) Jamy Vardy could be the answer to Mourinho’s woes

United need a strike partner for Romelu Lukaku and Vardy who has netted 24 times in 42 appearances against top 6 Premier League sides might just be a perfect support. Arsene Wenger had claimed that Vardy has got all that is needed to lead the line for a big club and had also reportedly submitted a £45 million bid for the striker which was rejected by the Leicester administration. In his 19 appearances this season he scored 8 times which is equal to Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. Despite ageing, he has kept his trade intact and can still run havoc with his pace and lethal placing. Leicester’s hero of the 2015 title-winning campaign was on target last night against United and he could be unleashing his goalscoring exploits for them if trusted.