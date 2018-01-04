Former Sumo wrestler Harumafuji for 500,000 yen. Harumafuji was accused of assaulting a junior wrestler but avoided facing a trial. A court in Tottori, the eastern city where the incident took place, fined ex-wrestler for attacking his compatriot Takanoiwa. After this incident, Takanoiwa was hospitalized for four days with a concussion and a skull fracture.

Former Sumo wrestler Harumafuji, who retired recently after assaulting a junior wrestler, was fined on Thursday for 500,000 yen ($4,440) but avoided facing a trial. The Mongolian former wrestler was referred to the prosecution on December 11 and faced a “summary indictment”, a judicial process in Japan where the accused avoids a trial, normally used for minor crimes where fines are considered sufficient, reports Efe news. A court in Tottori, the eastern city where the incident took place, fined the 33-year-old for attacking his compatriot Takanoiwa, 27, with his fists and a Karaoke machine remote control in October.

Takanoiwa was hospitalized for four days with a concussion and a skull fracture as a result of the assault and was also forced to withdraw from the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. It was weeks before the incident became public and turned into a scandal in Japan, where Sumo wrestlers are considered idols and expected to behave in an exemplary manner. The sport’s reputation has taken a hit recently with revelations concerning match-fixing, violence, and drugs. On November 29, Harumafuji announced his retirement after 17 years in the ring.

The Mongolian made his debut in 2001 and won nine tournaments until his retirement, becoming the “yokozuna” – grand champion – in 2012, only the fifth non-Japanese wrestler to achieve the feat.Sumo wrestling mixes sports with Shinto religious rituals, of which the fighters are seen as custodians, having to adhere to strict discipline and follow a code of conduct even outside the ring.