Newcastle will visit either Chelsea or Norwich, while Bournemouth would end up facing West Ham on the south coast if those two clubs can overcome respective replays against Wigan and Shrewsbury. Nottingham Forest, who dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup, and announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka as their new manager on Monday, visit Hull

League Two side Yeovil, the lowest-ranked side in the draw of the FA Cup football tournament, will host Manchester United in a fourth round tie, for the second time in four seasons. In 2015, Yeovil lost to United United 0-2 thanks to goals from Ander Herrera and Angel Di Maria. “I don’t think I could pick anyone better to go up against in the world we live in at the moment,” Yeovil boss Darren Way told the club’s website and was quoted by ESPNFC on Monday night.

“It was an extraordinary achievement to get to the fourth round and to get Manchester United is a special moment for the club. I want everyone to enjoy it and embrace the fantastic challenge. The players and supporters deserve it. It’s going to be a magical day,” said Darren Way. Meanwhile, fellow League Two side Newport will host Tottenham. Newport coach Mike Flynn told his club’s official website: “I’m over the moon. I’m so excited. “It’s an amazing draw and it looks like a good candidate for TV. It’s going to be so important for the club’s finances.”

If Mansfield, another club from the fourth tier, can overcome Cardiff at home in a replay, they can welcome Pep Guardiola-coached Manchester City to Field Mill ground. Two all-Premier League ties are guaranteed with Liverpool once more at home against West Bromwich Albion and Southampton facing Watford at St Mary’s. Newcastle will visit either Chelsea or Norwich, while Bournemouth would end up facing West Ham on the south coast if those two clubs can overcome respective replays against Wigan and Shrewsbury.

Nottingham Forest, who dumped holders Arsenal out of the FA Cup, and announced the appointment of Aitor Karanka as their new manager on Monday, visit Hull, the side the Gunners beat in the 2014 final.

The draw:

Liverpool vs West Brom

Peterborough vs Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield vs Birmingham

Notts County vs Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil vs Manchester United

Carlisle or Sheffield Weds vs Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Coventry

Millwall vs Rochdale

Southampton vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Brighton

Bournemouth or Wigan vs Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull vs Nottingham Forest

Newport County vs Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea vs Newcastle

Sheffield United vs Preston.