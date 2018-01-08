Arsenal missed the opportunity to make it four FA Cups in five years after they suffered a shambolic 4-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the 3rd round of FA Cup. Arsene Wenger fielded an inexperienced squad in the crucial game and paid heavily at the end of 90 minutes.

The stakes were high ahead of the game and Arsene Wenger knew the threat Nottingham Forest might pose but still he went with a largely inexperienced squad. Arsenal sustained a miserable start to the game by going a goal down in the 20th minute. Although they quickly recovered after Per Mertasacker equalised the score, Forest again took the lead just before the half-time.

It was in the second half that the Tricky Trees ended the challenge of Arsenal. The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 64th minute of the game and Brereton duly converted it giving his side 3-1 lead. Danny Welbeck tried to get back the Emirates outfit back in the game with a sublime strike in 79th minute but the final nail in the Gunners’ coffin was put after the referee again gave a penalty decision to Forest. Dowell rose to the occasion and made it 4-2 for his side.

