Ferrari’s German driver Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix, his second title of the Formula One season here on Sunday.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and Finn Valtteri Bottas, both with the Mercedes team, finished in second and third places, respectively, reports Efe.

Vettel now leads the F1 2017 driver standings with 68 points, seven points ahead of Hamilton.

Bottas is third in the standings, with 38 points.

Spanish McLaren-Honda driver Fernando Alonso had to retire from the race with one lap left, marking the third time he has failed to finish a race during the current season.

Alonso is in 19th place in the drivers standings, with no points.